FDOH reports more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s update

FDOH reports more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s update
(Source: WIS)
By ABC7 Staff | November 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 4:53 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,155 new cases of COVID-19 and a 7.12% positivity rate on its Saturday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 79 new deaths since Friday. Since March, there have been 985,297 cases statewide and 18,442 deaths.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 16,570 Residents: 16,351 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 219

Conditions and Care Deaths: 371 Hospitalizations* Residents: 965 Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41

Gender: Male: 7,564 (46%) Female: 8,619 (53%) Unknown/No data: 168 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,482 (9%) White: 9,235 (56%) Other: 2,474 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,160 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,339 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 8,584 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,428 (21%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 13,453 Residents: 13,151 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 302

Conditions and Care Deaths: 388 Hospitalizations* Residents: 888 Non-Residents: 26

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48

Gender: Male: 6,089 (46%) Female: 6,982 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)

Race: Black: 852 (6%) White: 8,237 (63%) Other: 1,238 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,824 (21%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,729 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,782 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 3,640 (28%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.