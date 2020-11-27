FDOH reports more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,155 new cases of COVID-19 and a 7.12% positivity rate on its Saturday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 79 new deaths since Friday. Since March, there have been 985,297 cases statewide and 18,442 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 16,570 Residents: 16,351 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 219
Conditions and Care Deaths: 371 Hospitalizations* Residents: 965 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 7,564 (46%) Female: 8,619 (53%) Unknown/No data: 168 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,482 (9%) White: 9,235 (56%) Other: 2,474 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,160 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,339 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 8,584 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,428 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 13,453 Residents: 13,151 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 302
Conditions and Care Deaths: 388 Hospitalizations* Residents: 888 Non-Residents: 26
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 6,089 (46%) Female: 6,982 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 852 (6%) White: 8,237 (63%) Other: 1,238 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,824 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,729 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,782 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 3,640 (28%)
