1 dead after drowning in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old man is dead after drowning in a spring in Pinellas County.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, divers from the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery arrived on-scene to assist with the recovery of Trevor Harris, 30, from the natural spring, known as the “Blue Sink.”
It took them 30 minutes to find Harris’ body just before midnight at approximately 122 feet.
IUCRR is a volunteer, non-for-profit organization that aids in the rescue and/or recovery of victims in an underwater-overhead environment.
Officials are investigating.
