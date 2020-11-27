Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s Christmas Tree Lot open for business

By ABC7 Staff | November 27, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 9:46 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Need a Christmas Tree? The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County has you open.

It’s the 66th year for the Christmas Tree Lot, which has been a community tradition since 1954. Here are the hours of operation and location if you need to purchase a new tree.

McKelvey Park

3913 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton

(Next to Publix and adjacent to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School)

Hours of Operation:

  • Fri., Nov. 27 and Sat., Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mon thru Wed - CLOSED
  • Thurs and Fri - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sat - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

