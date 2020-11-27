Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s Christmas Tree Lot open for business

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Need a Christmas Tree? The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County has you open.
It’s the 66th year for the Christmas Tree Lot, which has been a community tradition since 1954. Here are the hours of operation and location if you need to purchase a new tree.
McKelvey Park
3913 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton
(Next to Publix and adjacent to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School)
Hours of Operation:
- Fri., Nov. 27 and Sat., Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mon thru Wed - CLOSED
- Thurs and Fri - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sat - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
