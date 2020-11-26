Sarasota Sheriff’s Office hoping someone will turn in priceless keepsake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a precious memento belonging to a local woman.
Jaclyn Burke of Sarasota recently lost a very special necklace while she was downtown. She told deputies that the necklace fell off somewhere in the areas of Main Street, Pineapple Avenue or Orange Avenue.
The necklace has a thumbprint of her son, who died in April. Noah was a nine-year-old boy who had a condition where there was a severe lack of oxygen going to his brain.
“It was a really significant piece of jewelry that was made for me in remembrance of him, it was something that I had with me all the time,” said Burke.
Given that it is the holiday season, deputies shared the message appealing to anyone who may find the necklace.
Anyone who finds the necklace is asked to bring it to the sheriff’s office at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.