The Salvation Army providing free Thanksgiving meals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Salvation Army in both Manatee County and Sarasota County will offer free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday to those in need. However, due to the pandemic each location will look different.
The location and changes are as follows:
Bradenton’s Salvation Army located at 1204 14th St W, Bradenton
- Will have tents set up outside to provide to-go meals
- Dinner served 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Sarasota’s Salvation Army located at 1400 10th St, Sarasota
- Will have socially distanced sit down dinner in dining commons
- Dinner served from 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Venice’s Salvation Army located at 1051 Albee Farm Rd, Venice
- Will have drive-thru meal pickup
- Dinner served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Bradenton’s Salvation Army usually feeds 300 people on Thanksgiving and the Venice location usually feeds 2,000 people. The Salvation Army’s Sarasota County Area Commander, Major Chuck Whiten, said they will be following all of the Covid safety measures including recommending people wear face masks, providing hand sanitizer, and keeping people socially distanced.
