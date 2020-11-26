3rd Annual Florida Turkey Trot ensues despite COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The second day of the third annual Florida Turkey Trot ensued Thanksgiving morning at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
Due to the pandemic, event coordinators designed this year’s Trot with social distancing measures, including scheduled starting times with a capped number of runners and walkers per block.
From 7-10 a.m., participants launched at 10-minute intervals, and covered the 5K distance — that’s 3.1 miles — around the competition lake.
To accommodate all the starting blocks, the event started Wednesday afternoon with an hour’s worth of starts.
The Florida Turkey Trot is a partnership of Fit2Run, The Runners Superstore, and Nathan Benderson Park’s nonprofit operator, Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA). The event benefits SANCA for its community programs.
