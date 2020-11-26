First Alert Weather: Thursday, November 26, 2020 - A strong cold front to bring big changes to the Suncoast early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
There will be a few clouds increasing across the area overnight with lows falling into the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5 mph and patchy fog will develop.
Skies will be bright and sunny for Black Friday shoppers with highs topping out in the low-80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph as a high pressure moves overhead.
Looking Ahead
A strong cold front will push through the area early Monday morning bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area. Our high temperature will occur during the morning with temperatures falling during the day.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.
