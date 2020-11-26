First Alert Traffic: 11 cars involved in multiple crashes on I-75 in Manatee County

Crash on I-75 SB near exit 217 (Source: Smart Traffic)
By Daniela Hurtado | November 26, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 2:27 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol confirms one person is injured and being taken to the hospital in Sarasota following several crashes on I-75 Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Kenn Watson tells ABC7 there are four troopers on scene investigating multiple crashes including a pile up. Watson says they received the call for help at 12:48 p.m. near highway exit 217 going southbound.

FHP says preliminary information indicates 11 cars were involved in crashes in the same area around the same time. As of 2 p.m. troopers tell ABC7 they believe there are three or four crashes.

The person taken to the hospital according to troopers isn’t a trauma patient. We’re working to find out more information on how they’re doing.

Watson says a crew is headed to the highway to assist with the traffic pattern.

Viewer Jason Owens sent ABC7 this photo of the scene.

Photo of crash on I-75 N
Photo of crash on I-75 N (Source: Jason Owens)

