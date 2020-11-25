First Alert Weather: Afternoons will warm and humidity rise but skies stay dry.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the area of cooler high pressure, that built behind this week’s cold front, will begin to move into the Atlantic. As it does this the winds will have to move as well. They will shift from a northeast direction to a more southeast direction. This will do two things. First, the moisture will increase as winds will have a long fetch over Atlantic waters and become enriched with water vapor. Second, temperatures will rise a bit as warmer air is moved northward. So expect slightly warmer and more humid days ahead. This will also increase the chance for some morning fog on the Suncoast, especially inland with the thickest fog forming to our north in central Florida. We will, however, remain free into the weekend.