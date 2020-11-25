First Alert Weather: Afternoons will warm and humidity rise but skies stay dry.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the area of cooler high pressure, that built behind this week’s cold front, will begin to move into the Atlantic. As it does this the winds will have to move as well. They will shift from a northeast direction to a more southeast direction. This will do two things. First, the moisture will increase as winds will have a long fetch over Atlantic waters and become enriched with water vapor. Second, temperatures will rise a bit as warmer air is moved northward. So expect slightly warmer and more humid days ahead. This will also increase the chance for some morning fog on the Suncoast, especially inland with the thickest fog forming to our north in central Florida. We will, however, remain free into the weekend.
As we move into Sunday a potent cold front will advance into the area. It increases the rain chances Sunday afternoon and may bring a round of thunderstorms to the area on Monday as the front moves past. There is, at this time, a chance for the coldest air of the season to move in. Currently, I am forecasting lows in the 50′s and highs in the low70′s. Things could evolve into even cooler temperatures as we get closer to the day. We will also need to monitor Monday’s weather for stronger storms.
