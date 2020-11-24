Traffic projects underway in the Suncoast for 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction on the Suncoast can be a big factor in your daily drive, and many local drivers want to know when these road projects will wrap up.
Brian Rick, communications specialist of the Florida Department of Transportation, says all of the changes in Sarasota and Manatee counties are worth the wait. They will improve safety and reduce congestion.
Roundabouts are being added at State Road 64 and Grayhawk Boulevard, US-41 and 10th Street and US-41 at 14th Street. Additionally, road expansion is underway at I-75 at State Road 70.These major developments are projected to be completed by 2021.
