Police: Sarasota man accused of sexual battery and kidnapping of Orlando woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFTV) - WFTV, the ABC affiliate in Orlando, reports that a man is accused of kidnapping a woman from an Orlando apartment complex, driving her to Sarasota and sexually assaulting her.
According to a police report, police said the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday. The victim was parking her car after a shopping trip when she was grabbed.
The report says that while the woman was getting the merchandise out of her car, a man walked up to her from behind, grabbed her by the neck and told her, “If you scream, I have a gun, and I will shoot you” while putting a hand over her mouth.
Michael Allen Lucas Jr., 29, of Sarasota, pushed the woman into the driver’s seat of her car and told her to move to the passenger seat before entering the car. He told her to put her head down between her legs and to not look at him as he drove them away from Orlando, the report said.
Police said the woman believed Lucas drove her to Sarasota and stopped at a place called Dreads where he allowed her to use the bathroom outside of the car and threatened her if she ran away.
The victim told police Lucas sexually assaulted the woman and briefly showed his face to her.
He then ordered her to drive him back to Orlando after a brief stop at a gas station where he brought a phone charger. The man fell asleep in the car, at which point the woman stopped at another convenience store on the route and ran inside where the clerk locked the doors and called police.
Witnesses at the gas station say that Lucas, Jr. grabbed the woman’s purse before fleeing the scene but he was caught nearby.
Lucas, who is on probation, was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, carjacking, sexual battery and battery.
