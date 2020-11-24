Fire Marshal investigating after North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - The state fire marshal’s office is investigating following a fire that broke out at a North Port home over the weekend.
The fire broke out at a home in the 3700-block on Saturday. The North Port sun is reporting that the home had been visited on multiple occasions for code violations ranging from debris to chickens running loose. Those violations could have ranged up to $100,000 in fines and liens.
Neighbors called 911 report the flames and said they saw a man and a woman shoveling dirt at the flames.
Vehicles on the property also prevented quicker access for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the paper reports.
Thankfully, no one was injured and all animals on the property have been accounted for.
