2020 Manatee Tax deadline approaching

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, Dec. 8, is the last day to receive the 4% discount for 2020 Manatee County property tax payments.
Online payments may be made until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount. Drop boxes are also available until 5 p.m. at the DeSoto, Lakewood Ranch, and North River Tax Collector offices.
As with mailed payments, the customer’s check will serve as the receipt.
“The two easiest ways to pay taxes are online at taxcollector.com or by mail,” said Tax Collector Ken Burton Jr. “My staff provides excellent service, but during ‘crunch time,’ the cooperation of everyone will help speed up service.”
All Manatee County land, home and/or business owners should have received a tax bill, unless the gross tax is less than $15.
If a tax bill was not received, visit taxcollector.com to obtain the amount due. The website allows taxpayers to access property tax records, print duplicate tax bills, pay by e-check (no transaction fee) or credit card (third party vendor processing fee), print a receipt and receive an email confirmation of payment.
Customers can also sign up to receive email alerts regarding taxes on taxcollector.com. The Central Library has computers available for those who need access to one.
“The next discount period (3%) ends December 31,” said Burton. “If taxpayers have a need to come into an office instead of paying online or by mail, we recommend scheduling an appointment for the middle of the month. We also encourage those who are renewing heavy trucks, vehicle, boat or mobile home registrations or Florida driver licenses to do so now, rather than at the end of December.”
The Tax Collector’s Office must receive delinquent tax payments for any prior tax year no later than 5 p.m. on December 31 to qualify for the December payoff amount. The current year 2020 taxes are not considered delinquent until April 1, 2021.
Tax Collector offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday November 26 and Friday November 27, the Christmas holiday Thursday December 24 and Friday December 25, and on New Year’s Day Friday January 1, 2021.
Appointments are required for in-person services, and most services are offered for Manatee County residents only. Visit taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.