Manatee Co. Jail selling Poinsettias to benefit inmates

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be selling Poinsettias for the holidays to benefit the inmates.
The Poinsettias were grown by the Leading Inmates to Future Employment (L.I.F.E.) program. They will go on sale for $4 each starting Mon., Nov. 30.
The flowers will be sold Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and Noon until 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Proceeds benefit L.I.F.E. and its mission to help educate and rehabilitate inmates.
Checks and credit/debit cards are accepted. No cash.
