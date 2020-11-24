How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving this year

But for those people who still plan to gather, the CDC is offering a long list of safety tips. They include hosting the dinner outside, limiting the number of people in attendance, and having people bring their own food, drinks, plates, and utensils. The CDC recommends using disposable plates and utensils so it can be thrown out after dinner. If people want to share food, health officials say its best to have one person serve the food and do so using plastic utensils. They also say the people who are not cooking should avoid the area where the food is being prepared.