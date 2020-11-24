Florida Department of Health reports 8,085 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

Florida Department of Health reports 8,085 new COVID-19 cases in Florida
COVID-19 generic. (Source: none)
By ABC7 Staff | November 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:16 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.47% positivity rate on its Tuesday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 72 new deaths and 8,085 new cases. Since March, there have been 953,300 cases statewide and 18,157 deaths.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 16,065 Residents: 15,860 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 205

Conditions and Care Deaths: 367 Hospitalizations* Residents: 957 Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 7,344 (46%) Female: 8,355 (53%) Unknown/No data: 161 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,448 (9%) White: 8,855 (56%) Other: 2,445 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,112 (20%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,237 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 8,281 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,306 (21%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 12,757 Residents: 12,515 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 242

Conditions and Care Deaths: 382 Hospitalizations* Residents: 879 Non-Residents: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 47

Gender: Male: 5,776 (46%) Female: 6,662 (53%) Unknown/No data: 77 (<1%)

Race: Black: 810 (6%) White: 7,715 (62%) Other: 1,202 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,788 (22%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,665 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,491 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 3,359 (27%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.