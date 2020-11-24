Florida Department of Health reports 8,085 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.47% positivity rate on its Tuesday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 72 new deaths and 8,085 new cases. Since March, there have been 953,300 cases statewide and 18,157 deaths.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 16,065 Residents: 15,860 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 205
Conditions and Care Deaths: 367 Hospitalizations* Residents: 957 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 7,344 (46%) Female: 8,355 (53%) Unknown/No data: 161 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,448 (9%) White: 8,855 (56%) Other: 2,445 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,112 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,237 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 8,281 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,306 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 12,757 Residents: 12,515 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 242
Conditions and Care Deaths: 382 Hospitalizations* Residents: 879 Non-Residents: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 5,776 (46%) Female: 6,662 (53%) Unknown/No data: 77 (<1%)
Race: Black: 810 (6%) White: 7,715 (62%) Other: 1,202 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,788 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,665 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,491 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 3,359 (27%)
