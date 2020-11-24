First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and dry weather for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Very dry air has moved into the Suncoast and will provide several days of sunny and low humidity afternoons for the area. As the area of high pressure expands across Florida our days will be mild, with temperatures in the low 80′s and rain-free skies into the weekend. An approaching cold front will stall out and wash away over north Florida on Wednesday without altering our weather much. North Florida may get a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday.