First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and dry weather for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Very dry air has moved into the Suncoast and will provide several days of sunny and low humidity afternoons for the area. As the area of high pressure expands across Florida our days will be mild, with temperatures in the low 80′s and rain-free skies into the weekend. An approaching cold front will stall out and wash away over north Florida on Wednesday without altering our weather much. North Florida may get a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Late in the holiday weekend, a second and stronger front will move into Florida and bring in a better chance for rain or even thunderstorms on Sunday into Monday. This front will also bring in significantly cooler air and breezy winds. Daytime highs next week will be in the low 70′s and lows in the low 50′s.
