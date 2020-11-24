CCSO reminds residents to not be an easy target, lock your vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested one man for allegedly breaking in to two vehicles at a local restaurant.
CCSO says on Nov. 9, 2020, two unlocked vehicles parked at Beef O’ Brady’s on McCall Road in Englewood were entered by Bruce Layendecker. Within one of those unlocked vehicles was a firearm which Layendecker removed.
The Sheriff’s Office says this incident was captured on surveillance footage showing Layendecker making himself at home as he ransacked the vehicles leaving napkins scattered throughout one of them. Bruce Layendecker was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, LARC Petit theft 2nd Degree 1st Offence <$100, Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by Florida Convicted Felon, MARIJUANA – POSSESS NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS, and Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of.
