CCSO reminds residents to not be an easy target, lock your vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office says this incident was captured on surveillance footage showing Layendecker making himself at home as he ransacked the vehicles leaving napkins scattered throughout one of them. Bruce Layendecker was arrested and charged with Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, LARC Petit theft 2nd Degree 1st Offence <$100, Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by Florida Convicted Felon, MARIJUANA – POSSESS NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS, and Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of.