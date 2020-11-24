Dog saved from burning Bradenton home

Still photo capture from video of the scene on 50th Avenue Plaza E. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | November 24, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 10:08 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A family and their pets managed to get out alive from a fire in South Bradenton Tuesday evening, but as crews arrived they were informed a dog was still inside. Firefighters rescued the pup and pulled it to safety.

The Southern Manatee Fire Rescue was dispatched to 202 50th Avenue Plaza E at 6:25 p.m. for a call referencing a heavy fire through the roof & side of a mobile trailer.

According to the Battalion Chief at the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, everyone inside the home at 202 50th Avenue Plaza got out safely.

We’re told the home is a total loss, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

