Dog saved from burning Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A family and their pets managed to get out alive from a fire in South Bradenton Tuesday evening, but as crews arrived they were informed a dog was still inside. Firefighters rescued the pup and pulled it to safety.
The Southern Manatee Fire Rescue was dispatched to 202 50th Avenue Plaza E at 6:25 p.m. for a call referencing a heavy fire through the roof & side of a mobile trailer.
According to the Battalion Chief at the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, everyone inside the home at 202 50th Avenue Plaza got out safely.
We’re told the home is a total loss, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
