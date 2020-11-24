Bradenton man charged with animal cruelty in death of dog

According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner of the pet always tethered the dog in the back of the residence with food and water. A neighbor noticed the dog appeared to be in distress and contacted law enforcement and tried to get someone to answer the door at the home. When the dog’s owner came back to the residence, the dog was deceased. He revealed to investigators that his son was supposed to check in on the dog at 11 a.m. and bring the animal back in the house.