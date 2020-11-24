Bradenton man charged with animal cruelty in death of dog

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man was charged with animal cruelty. Investigators say a dog died in May of 2020 after being tethered outside in hot temperatures with no shade.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner of the pet always tethered the dog in the back of the residence with food and water. A neighbor noticed the dog appeared to be in distress and contacted law enforcement and tried to get someone to answer the door at the home. When the dog’s owner came back to the residence, the dog was deceased. He revealed to investigators that his son was supposed to check in on the dog at 11 a.m. and bring the animal back in the house.
The son was identified as Joshua Tarwoe who had been inside the residence all day. The neighbor even told authorities that she had seen Tarwoe stick his head out of a window and yell at the dog. She attempted to get his attention but was unsuccessful.
A necropsy revealed that the dog died of heat stroke. Tarwoe is facing one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.