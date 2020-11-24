Beautiful weather expected through Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Enjoy it while it lasts, that is the warm weather as a powerful cold front is going to move through on Monday. This front will bring the coolest air of the season our way to start the work week next week.
We can expect another gorgeous day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph and no chance for rain.
For Thanksgiving expect a slight increase in humidity as winds shift to the SE at 10 mph. We will see highs in the low 80′s and only a 10% chance for a few showers.
On Friday we start off warm in the mid 60′s with some fog or low clouds possible. The fog and low clouds should burn off by late morning and we will see partly cloudy skies and only a 10% chance for a late day shower.
Saturday look for more warm weather as highs will be in the upper 70′s at the beaches and low 80′s elsewhere.
Sunday should be just as nice the only problem may be some early morning fog but generally a nice day otherwise. The rain chance on Sunday is at 20%.
On Monday a strong cold front will move through bringing mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms some which could be strong at times. The high on Monday will be in the mid 70′s with windy conditions expected as the front moves through.
Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 50′s to start the day and a high in the low 70′s.
For boaters expect winds out of the E at 15 knots to start the day on Wednesday and then subside to 5-10 knots in the afternoon. Seas will be near 2 feet and a moderate chop on the water.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.