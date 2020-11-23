Woman charged with Attempted Murder following break-in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking a couple inside their Venice home. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alana Gibson on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 after deputies say she forced her way into a co-workers home and attacked her co-worker’s husband with a machete while he was sleeping.
Deputies say witnesses told them Gibson began to strangle her co-worker when she tried to stop the attack. When other residents interrupted the attack, Gibson ran from the scene and led deputies on a car chase into Charlotte County where she was eventually caught.
Detectives recovered the machete at the scene along with an axe, compound bow and several arrows all belonging to Gibson. SCSO says during an interview, Gibson admitted to planning to kill the husband and convince the wife to run away with her. The husband was transported to the hospital where he remains stable.
Gibson is charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Battery, and Fleeing to Elude. She is currently being held at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.