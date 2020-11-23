Florida man saves puppy from alligator’s jaws

(CNN Newsource) - A wildlife camera captured the moment a Florida man rushed into the water to wrestle an alligator and save his dog’s life
Richard Wilbanks pried open the gator’s mouth to save his dog Gunner
“They had one little puncture wound,” Wilbanks said. “My hands were just chewed up.”
Despite getting dragged underwater by the alligator, Gunner is doing just fine.
The incident was captured through a camera funded by the partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the F-Stop Foundation. FWF Regional Policy Director Meredith Budd said that the cameras usually capture deer and bobcats, not events like this.
“The video was jarring,” Budd said.
The partnership between the two organizations is part of a campaign called Sharing the Landscape. Their goal is to help people appreciate and understand the wildlife they live near and by doing so help reduce the conflicts that can sometimes happen between people and nature.
For his part, Wilbanks didn’t seem to bear the alligator any ill will. He said that Gunner is now hesitant near the water, and that he is always on a leash now.
Wilbanks’ wife Louise added that the incident gave them a new appreciation for the wildlife around them.
“We do need to be aware they are wild animals. They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them,” said Louise.
The Wildbanks did not call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission because they believed the alligator was just doing what it needed to survive.
