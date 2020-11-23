Toy Story’s Woody has a friend in Tampa International. Airport is searching for toy’s owner.

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Has your family flown through Tampa International Airport lately? Is anyone missing their cowboy?
Crews at the airport found “Woody” at the Alaska Air terminal and believe the “rootinest, tootinest cowboy in the Wild, Wild West” was trying to make it to Seattle.
“To Seattle, and beyond! Last night, this Alaska Air flight somehow left Woody on the ramp. Anyone headed to the Pacific Northwest so our buddy can hitch a ride? Thanks,” the airport tweeted Monday.
It appears Woody is having a fine time hanging out in the airport. If you recognize the toy, give TPA a call.
