Some Longboat Key homeowners recovering from Eta, town officials continue to assess beach erosion impact

Beaches on Longboat Key also taking a pounding. Town officials say a rough estimate shows that around 274,000 cubic yards of sand went underwater or disappeared. That number can change once a survey is finished in the coming weeks. There were also reports of some seawalls that were damaged. Homeowners affected by Eta, especially those who have been displaced, are hopeful they can get help from the local, state and federal level, in addition to coverage from their insurance.