Some Longboat Key homeowners recovering from Eta, town officials continue to assess beach erosion impact

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Some homeowners on the northern end of Longboat Key were impacted by Tropical Storm Eta, and some of the beaches were impacted as well.
Items that you would normally see inside a home now on the side of the street. Homes in the Longboat Village section taking the brunt of the storm.
“The water had gone from the middle of the driveway all the way to the front door, so we’re just throwing these blocks down as fast as we can get it,” said Sandy Johnson, a Fox Street resident. “The flood is actually chasing us through the house.”
Peg Walker says she has lived on Longboat Key for about 32 years. She tells ABC7 that she has never seen anything like this in her neighborhood. Two of the rooms on the lower level of her home were damaged.
“It was bad because of the flood, you could see on the house a lot of places it was five feet up, so we’re on cement blocks so we were lucky,” said Walker.
Beaches on Longboat Key also taking a pounding. Town officials say a rough estimate shows that around 274,000 cubic yards of sand went underwater or disappeared. That number can change once a survey is finished in the coming weeks. There were also reports of some seawalls that were damaged. Homeowners affected by Eta, especially those who have been displaced, are hopeful they can get help from the local, state and federal level, in addition to coverage from their insurance.
“It would be nice because I have full blown flood coverage but it doesn’t cover relocation if you can’t stay in the house,” said Johnson. “I called my homeowner’s and they said you have relocation for as long as it takes for the mold, but if the mold is caused by a flood we can’t help you.”
Longboat Key town officials are urging homeowners to contact them directly if they suffered any damage.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.