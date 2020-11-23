A Newtown non-profit is asking for food donations to help families in need this Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the founder and CEO of Second Chance Last Opportunity in Newtown, Dr. April Glasco, is preparing for the hungry families.
Since the Coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year, SCLO has seen the need for food assistance nearly double on the Suncoast.
Dr. Glasco says the number of families needing food is constantly growing and so is the need for food donations.
“There has been so many individuals needing help. We just have enough for about that is coming. Because as you know Thanksgiving is Thursday... This is our emergency food pantry for the families that need that assistance,” she says.
Other Suncoast non-profits have seen an increase of families needing food, according to All Faiths Food Bank, they have seen a 120% increase in food distributions since last year.
Second Chance Last Opportunity will be having a free Thanksgiving Dinner Drive-Through - at The Serving Spoon, located at 1825 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information click here.
