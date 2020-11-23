Mote Marine Laboratory caring for cold-stunned turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital is currently caring for six juvenile, cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.
Staff collected the turtles from the St. Pete-Clearwater Airport on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The turtles are victims of what is referred to as “cold stun.” As ectothermic (i.e. cold-blooded) animals, sea turtles are not able to regulate their body temperatures on their own. When the turtles get into water that is too-cold, they can become lethargic.
This can be potentially fatal as their body functions slow down, leaving them susceptible to predators and boat strikes, allowing for algae to grow on their backs, and more. As cold fronts and cooler water temperatures set in in the New England region, rehabilitation facilities become inundated with cold-stun cases that far exceed their capacity. Sea turtles are then transported to other facilities for care, including Mote Marine Laboratory and other Florida sea turtle rescue facilities, in a coordinated effort among multiple state wildlife agencies and rescue facilities.
While all the sea turtles arrived to Mote in extremely critical condition, supportive care—including fluids increased water temperatures, and a little TLC—usually results in a speedy recovery. The six cold-stunned turtles in Mote’s care have been nicknamed: Art, Blue Spruce, Fraser, Douglas, Canaan and Noble.
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are considered endangered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.