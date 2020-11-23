A little cooler start for your Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Something all of us will be thankful for this week is the weather. We are looking at beautiful weather through Thanksgiving and beyond. Lows have been in the upper 60′s to near 70 lately but not on Tuesday morning as we will see upper 50′s to low 60′s. Cool enough for a light jacket.
Now there is a cold front that will be trying to upset the applecart on Thursday but it looks to fade away just to our north leaving us with partly cloudy skies on the Holiday with temperatures in the low 80′s and very little chance for rain.
There is a stronger cold front projected to move through on Monday at the end of this month. This front will bring in much cooler weather next week to cause many to don a jacket or sweater before heading outside. Until then temperatures will be warming into the low 80′s and lows in the low 60′s.
Expect a beautiful day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and winds from the NE at 10-15 mph. The high will top our near 81.
Wednesday we start out sunny with only a few clouds in the afternoon as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Winds will switch around to the east at 10 mph which will warm things up into the low 80s near the coast and a couple of degrees warmer inland.
For Thanksgiving expect partly cloudy skies as some low level moisture begins to move in. A cold front will stall just to our north and then fade away. We will see only a 10% chance for a few showers on Thursday. The high will be in the low 80′s for most.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a few showers and highs in the low 80′s.
The weekend is looking the same with generally partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s and only a 20% chance for a few late day showers.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the lower Mississippi valley which will sweep the strongest cold front our way by early next week.
For boaters winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 kts. seas will be around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
