FWC continues to investigate sailing accident that killed a child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation continues to investigate the fatal boating accident that killed a boy who was “younger than 13 years old.” The accident happened in Sarasota Bay, Sarasota County. Upon further investigation, the FWC has learned that two additional juveniles were injured during this incident and both children received medical care for their non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident took place during a youth sailing practice. Officials say there were numerous individuals that were present during this incident and FWC investigators are working hard to interview each and every one of them.
“While this may impact the speed of the investigation, it is a very important aspect of conducting a thorough boating accident investigation. The FWC continues to be the lead and will provide additional updates when they are available,” said Melody Kilborn of the FWC SW Region.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any additional information is encouraged to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).
“We continue to keep the family and friends of those who have been impacted by this tragic incident in our thoughts and prayers,” said Kilborn.
