First Alert Weather: A cool front brings us a pleasant Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will be sufficient to produce some patchy morning fog. As the fog lifts, partly cloudy skies will linger before giving way to mostly to partly sunny skies. An approaching cold front will move through the Suncoast in the second half of the day and shift winds to the north. Unlike some fronts at this time of year, moisture will be lacking and widespread rain showers will not be in my forecast. However, an isolated late afternoon shower can not be ruled out. Once the winds shift north dry air will filter in and dry weather and lower humidity will move in.
Today’s front will not be a strong one and temperatures will stay above the normal this week by several degrees. The dry and sunny weather will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday. As we get close to the weekend the air will moisten and another front will approach Friday or Saturday. This could trigger a few showers and bring slightly cooler weather to close out the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.