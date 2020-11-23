First Alert Weather: A cool front brings us a pleasant Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will be sufficient to produce some patchy morning fog. As the fog lifts, partly cloudy skies will linger before giving way to mostly to partly sunny skies. An approaching cold front will move through the Suncoast in the second half of the day and shift winds to the north. Unlike some fronts at this time of year, moisture will be lacking and widespread rain showers will not be in my forecast. However, an isolated late afternoon shower can not be ruled out. Once the winds shift north dry air will filter in and dry weather and lower humidity will move in.