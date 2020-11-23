FDOH shares preliminary COVID-19 vaccination plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided a COVID-19 vaccination plan template to assist with the development of a jurisdiction’s COVID-19 distribution. The Florida Department of Health has made the state’s plan available to the public.
FDOH says The Department of Health will approach COVID-19 vaccination efforts similarly to the integrated planning structure of the H1N1 pandemic, influenza vaccinations and Hepatitis A vaccination program. The first phase will be used to prioritize first responders, hospital workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The Department is in the process of enrolling other hospitals throughout the state. The vaccine will be shipped directly to the hospitals when available.
Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will continue to be modified and developed as more details become available. Florida’s draft COVID-19 vaccination plan is available here: Florida COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
