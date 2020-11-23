Arrest made in 1990 Charlotte County homicide

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a 1990 Charlotte County homicide.
On Wednesday, March 21, 1990, Sharon Gill was murdered in her home on Rampart Blvd in Deep Creek. She was stabbed 39 times.
Sharon, 42, was a recent Charlotte County resident and was to be joined by her husband Percy Gill after he finished work in Michigan. Percy was a minister in Detroit. Her body was discovered by her 18-year-old daughter when she arrived home from school.
The Cold Case Team received a positive identification on DNA submitted by the team leading authorities to Roland Thomas Davis to the murder. Investigators learned that Davis was employed with a landscape crew that did work at the Gill home prior the murder.
Davis is currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio for the 2000 murder of an 86-year-old retired nurse. The retiree was stabbed to death in her home in Newark, Ohio.
The Cold Case Team has learned Davis was in Southwest Florida, traveling from Ohio on and off between 1970 and 2004 and lived and worked in the Charlotte, Lee and Hendry county areas during this time period. In 1990 when Sharon was murdered, Davis was 37 years old.
According to information obtained by detectives, Davis had a few male and female acquaintances in our area and frequently visited several bars within Lee and Charlotte County. The Cold Case Team continues working to identify these past friends and associates.
Anyone who knew Davis around that time and has information is asked to contact law enforcement.
