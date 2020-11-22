Thanksgiving Week Forecast is quiet on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving week is traditionally the busiest travel week of the year. In wild year of 2020, probably not as busy as most. And ironically, the weather is cooperating with travel more than most years, certainly here on the Suncoast!
We’re tracking two cold fronts crossing the country, both creating potential travel delays Tuesday and Wednesday. But in Florida, very little moisture, comfortable humidity and actually highs a few degrees above average through the holiday. An isolated shower or two will be possible here for Sunday, then again at the end of the week. Thanksgiving day also could bring an isolated shower, but a better chance of some stuffing and a turkey wing!
