A new Aquatic Center is coming to the city of Palmetto

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ricky White has lived in Palmetto for over 50 years and says it’s about time this community had a pool.
“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been here about it for about three years at most. When I heard that the money had been raised I was so excited,” says White.
Palmetto native Edward Turner tells me that many residents had to go out of just to enjoy a community pool.
“It’s tremendous. For a long time, we had to go to Bradenton. You know a lot of people don’t have transportation,” says Turner.
Newly sworn-in District 7 Commissioner George Kruse says this new Aquatic Center will be something the Palmetto community can be proud of.
“It’s going to be such a huge benefit to the community. It’s going to be so widely used. People are going to be so proud of that pool. It’s going to give a sense of community, a sense of space where people can meet up and get together,” says Commissioner Kruse.
Turner says the pool is going to change the way people think of the city of Palmetto
“It’s good for us, for Palmetto to have its own pool. To make us look more of a city than the country,” he says.
Manatee County officials plan to have the Aquatic center open in the Summer of 2022.
