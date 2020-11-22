First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 22, 2020 - Weak cold front arrives tomorrow bringing lower humidity for a few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog developing overnight as lows fall into the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Skies will start out mostly cloudy with fog reducing visibility by several miles for the morning commute. A weak front will move through the area during the late morning ushering in dry air and lower dew points behind the front. This will allow skies to gradually become sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70s.
A Look Ahead
Thanksgiving Forecast calls for highs to top out in the low-80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gradual increase in low level moisture, which could spark a stray but short-lived shower across the Suncoast.
Beach & Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 5, which is at a moderate level.
