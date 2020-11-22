First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 22, 2020 - Weak cold front arrives tomorrow bringing lower humidity for a few days

Shaping up to be a pleasant and mostly sunny Thanksgiving

Shaping up to be a pleasant and mostly sunny Thanksgiving
By Noel Rehm | November 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:30 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog developing overnight as lows fall into the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy with fog reducing visibility by several miles for the morning commute. A weak front will move through the area during the late morning ushering in dry air and lower dew points behind the front. This will allow skies to gradually become sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70s.

A Look Ahead

Thanksgiving Forecast calls for highs to top out in the low-80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gradual increase in low level moisture, which could spark a stray but short-lived shower across the Suncoast.

Beach & Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 5, which is at a moderate level.

