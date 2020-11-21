FWC confirms minor has passed away from injuries suffered during boating accident in Sarasota on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed that a boy that was involved in the boating accident in Sarasota on Saturday afternoon has passed away from the injuries that were suffered during the incident.
The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. and FWC says it involved two vessels that were operating near the John Ringling Causeway Bridge that were taking part in a youth club sailing practice.
According to FWC, the boy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital and he later passed away from those injuries.
Sarasota Youth Sailing released a statement on Saturday evening in regards to the incident and to announce that they are suspending all team functions until further notice.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information when we have further details.
