FWC confirms minor has passed away from injuries suffered during boating accident in Sarasota on Saturday

FWC confirms minor has passed away from injuries suffered during boating accident in Sarasota on Saturday
Breaking News wwsb generic (Source: WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff | November 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 6:45 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed that a boy that was involved in the boating accident in Sarasota on Saturday afternoon has passed away from the injuries that were suffered during the incident.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. and FWC says it involved two vessels that were operating near the John Ringling Causeway Bridge that were taking part in a youth club sailing practice.

According to FWC, the boy suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital and he later passed away from those injuries.

Sarasota Youth Sailing released a statement on Saturday evening in regards to the incident and to announce that they are suspending all team functions until further notice.

Posted by Sarasota Youth Sailing on Saturday, November 21, 2020

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when we have further details.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.