John Ringling Bridge has re-opened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The John Ringling Causeway Bridge has re-opened and all motorists are now free to travel on the roadway.
The bridge had closed down earlier on Saturday morning after a boating accident that took place in the area.
The incident took place around 10:15 a.m. and police say a medical helicopter was called to the scene to the scene to transport a person to a local hospital.
Due to the weather, the helicopter wasn’t allowed to fly, so the person was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert through ambulance.
