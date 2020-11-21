Humphris Park to Re-Open Saturday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Humphris Park will be ready to welcome visitors back, after being closed for a period of time following Tropical Storm Eta. The park was closed for cleanup and refurbishment. The opening will allow public access to the parking lot, park area and Jetty Jack’s concessions.
The South Jetty walkway will remain closed to the public until repairs can be completed in early December. City officials tell us damage to the Jetty asphalt was extensive and walking there is currently not safe for citizens to use. The City says they appreciate everyone’s patience as the project is completed.
