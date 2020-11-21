Humphris Park to Re-Open Saturday

Humphris Park to re-open after Tropical Storm Eta cleanup

Humphris Park to Re-Open Saturday
Humphris Park in Venice to open Saturday (Source: City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff | November 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 10:37 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Humphris Park will be ready to welcome visitors back, after being closed for a period of time following Tropical Storm Eta. The park was closed for cleanup and refurbishment. The opening will allow public access to the parking lot, park area and Jetty Jack’s concessions.

The South Jetty walkway will remain closed to the public until repairs can be completed in early December. City officials tell us damage to the Jetty asphalt was extensive and walking there is currently not safe for citizens to use. The City says they appreciate everyone’s patience as the project is completed.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.