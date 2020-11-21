First Alert Weather: Saturday, November 21, 2020 - Isolated showers on Sunday and a weak cold front will arrive Monday evening

A mostly sunny and dry Thanksgiving is expected

By Noel Rehm | November 21, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 11:39 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Partly cloudy and pleasant with overnight lows falling into the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. There will be a chance for isolated showers to move in from the east, but rainfall totals will not be impressive and should remain under a 0.25′'. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15 with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead, a weak cold front will arrive late Monday evening and will usher in a dry air mass which will remain in place for much of the upcoming workweek.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.

