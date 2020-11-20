Weekend weather not as windy and warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chilly Fall weather we saw earlier this week is long gone and now we warm up this weekend with highs in the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s near the coast. We should see a nice weekend with only a few late day showers developing inland and pushing toward the coast later in the day. The rain chance is only 20% for a few isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday
Skies will be generally sunny in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph on Saturday and 5-10 mph on Sunday out of the same direction.
A weak dry cold front moves through late Sunday night and early Monday morning bringing in some drier air once again and temperatures a few degrees cooler but still slightly above average.
It stays nice through Thanksgiving with generally sunny skies and highs around 80 each day with no real threat of rainfall. A stronger cold front is due to move through late Friday bringing increasing cloudiness along with a better chance for some scattered showers as the front passes and then much cooler weather is expected to move into the Suncoast.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 10-15 knots on Saturday with seas 2-3 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters. Winds will let up a bit on Sunday to 5-10 knots and seas 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the Suncoast waterways.
