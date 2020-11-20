Weekend weather not as windy and warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chilly Fall weather we saw earlier this week is long gone and now we warm up this weekend with highs in the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s near the coast. We should see a nice weekend with only a few late day showers developing inland and pushing toward the coast later in the day. The rain chance is only 20% for a few isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday