U.S. House passes opioid bill supported by Congressman Buchanan

State Opioid Response grants provide flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts. These funds can be used to provide additional treatment beds, hire workers to expand treatment and recovery options and train individuals to administer overdose reversal medication and other FDA-approved medications like methadone and buprenorphine. The State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act would codify this vital grant program for the next six years, giving states like Florida badly needed funding for treatment and prevention.