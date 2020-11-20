NASA Research Scientist discusses Saturday’s Satellite Launch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earth’s climate is changing, and one of the clearest signs is rising sea levels in the world’s oceans. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, a U.S.- European collaboration will launch the first of two satellites that will track sea level height over the next decade.
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will add vital measurements to a nearly 30-year record of sea level observations, giving us valuable insight to how the oceans are responding to climate change. This newest satellite will continue the longest-running series of missions dedicated to answering this question: How fast are Earth’s oceans rising and how will that impact us?
The mission consists of two identical satellites, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and Sentinel-6B, that will launch five years apart. Along with observing sea levels, these satellites will also provide precise data of atmospheric temperature and humidity that will help improve weather forecasts and climate models.
