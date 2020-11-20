Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice stops visitation due to COVID outbreak

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice has shut down visitation due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The efforts come as a measure to contain the outbreak. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 44 positive residents, 6 positive residents that have been transferred out, and 16 positive staff members.
In addition to those numbers, there are other facilities in Sarasota County with high numbers but officials say patients have been transferred out.
Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation is owned by Greystone Health.
