SunCoast Blood Centers form partnership with military

BRADNETON, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers has announced that it will be partnering with the U.S. military to supply blood products, including red cells and plasma, to a military hospital in Iraq.
“It’s an honor to support our troops that so ably serve us overseas,” said SunCoast Blood Centers CEO Scott Bush. “The partnership allows us to provide a lifeline for the brave men and women who keep us safe. We invite donors throughout our community to participate in this special collaboration.”
SunCoast Blood Centers will send regular shipments of red cells (O-positive and O-negative) and plasma to an army base in Texas, which will send the units to a U.S. military hospital in Iraq.
SunCoast Blood Centers is asking donors aged 16 and over to donate now to help support our troops. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood at any SunCoast Blood Centers location or bloodmobile by visiting suncoastblood.org or calling 1.866.97.BLOOD.
