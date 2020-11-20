Sarasota Film Society closes two Suncoast movie theatres due to COVID-19

“Due to the overwhelming decline in revenue, as a result of COVID-19 and the lack of content being released from Hollywood & Independent Studios, it is with great sadness we announce the temporary closure of Sarasota Film Society’s Burns Court Cinema & Lakewood Ranch Cinema locations effective December 2, 2020. Memberships will be frozen, and the appropriate amount of time will be added to your memberships when we re-open. We are taking these precautions now to ensure the longevity of Sarasota Film Society, which has been a staple of the community for 37 years. During our closure we will be offering a wide range of Virtual Cinema on our website at www.filmsociety.org, and our theaters will also be available for Private Rentals, Corporate Events, and Birthday Parties. As a way of supporting SFS, our Gift Cards will be available for purchase on our website as well as an opportunity to donate to our beloved society by texting “FILMSOCIETY” to 44-321. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we understand that you might be disappointed in this decision, but it is the most responsible decision we can make to ensure we can still provide the highest level of entertainment and education to the community in all areas of the film industry. Sarasota Film Society is wishing you a Happy, Safe, and Healthy Holiday Season. See You at The Movies.”