Manatee County Schools quarantine over 500 people this week from COVID exposure

Manatee County School District’s Superintendent Cynthia Saunders has created a medical advisory committee that includes ten physicians to help guide her decisions about how to deal with the virus at schools. Dr. Hopes has also started conducting an epidemiological study to determine what schools are doing better than others and figure out why. But, he said while the school district is doing all of the necessary COVID safety measures, the district cannot control what people do outside of school. So for now the district continues to spread the message to Manatee County community members to continue to wear face masks and follow the CDC guidelines.