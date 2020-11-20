Former Sheriff’s Office employee charged with Scheme to Defraud

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 41-year-old woman who was employed by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office since 1999, working as an Emergency Operations Manager, was arrested and charged with a single count of Scheme to Defraud on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
SCSO says detectives launched an internal investigation on Nov. 10, 2020 after learning Michelle Hile submitted timesheets that included hours she did not report for her shift.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hile did not document her absences and collected more than $6,000 for hours she never worked.
Hile submitted her resignation prior to her arrest and was released on a $1,500 bond.
