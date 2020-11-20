Florida State fraternity member pleads guilty in hazing death of Andrew Coffey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clayton Muehlstein has entered a guilty plea in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey.
Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party in November of 2017. Autopsy records show his blood-alcohol level was five times the legal driving limit.
A total of nine Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members were arrested and accused of felony hazing in his death. Most entered pleas to lesser charges.
Muehlstein pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of hazing. He’ll serve just shy of a year in jail and will have to testify against three other fraternity members still facing charges.
State Attorney Jack Campbell says Muehsltein’s sentence is the longest yet in the hazing investigation that followed Coffey’s death.
“We appreciate Mr. Muehlstein taking responsibility for his actions and we continue seeking justice for the Coffey family,” Campbell said.
Campbell said Andrew Coffey’s parents were in court Thursday morning and told the judge how his death has impacted their lives.
The three remaining defendants, Luke Kluttz, Anthony Oppenheimer, and Anthony Petagine are all scheduled to appear in court in January.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.