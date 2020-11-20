First Alert Weather: Warmer weather on the way for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have begun the process of a weather change on the Suncoast with a northeast to east wind transporting Atlantic moisture across the state. In the next few days, the winds will shift to the east and more tropical moisture will move into the area. This will make it feel a bit more humid and bring in the outside chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon. Temperatures will also increase to the low 80′s to mid 80′s with increasing afternoon cloud cover.
The shift to warmer temperatures will come in response to our high-pressure ridge moving into the Atlantic and shifting winds to the east. The higher humidity may also combine with numerous fronts next week to bring some unsettled weather for Florida by the second half of next week. The forecast for Thanksgiving Day will have a front in the general neighborhood of Florida, but today it is looking like our turkey day skies will be mostly sunny with only a 10% chance for showers .Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.