First Alert Weather: Warmer weather on the way for the weekend

The shift to warmer temperatures will come in response to our high-pressure ridge moving into the Atlantic and shifting winds to the east. The higher humidity may also combine with numerous fronts next week to bring some unsettled weather for Florida by the second half of next week. The forecast for Thanksgiving Day will have a front in the general neighborhood of Florida, but today it is looking like our turkey day skies will be mostly sunny with only a 10% chance for showers .