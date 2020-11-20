Do you want to foster a lonely pet for the holidays?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Would you like to host a lonely, homeless pet for the holidays?
The Suncoast Humane Society has started the “Holiday Crashers” Foster Care Program initiative with the goal of recruiting the entire community to open their homes and hearts to a lonely pet for the holidays.
CEO Maureen O’Nell shares: “The holidays this year are different for many of us who won’t be traveling or attending traditional events. Hosting a Holiday Crasher is a meaningful way to offer all of the extra love you have to give to a shelter dog or cat. A true gift of compassion.”
Suncoast Humane Society provides any supplies needed to foster a pet including: food, crate, leash, medication (if any is needed), etc. To host a Holiday Crasher, please submit a foster application.
